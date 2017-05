Photo: RCMP Police are looking to speak with this man

Penticton RCMP are hoping to speak with a man in regards to an ongoing investigation. The male is a subject of interest involving an incident that occurred in February in a local park.

Police have not released any further details.

If you are this person, or know his identity, please contact Constable Trevor Stetsko of the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.