42377
42622

Penticton  

Cut down on committees

- | Story: 197941

The City of Penticton spends a lot of time on committees and task forces compared to other B.C. municipalities.

According to a staff report, Penticton City Hall hosted 14 committees in 2016, costing about 1,680 staff hours per year. That compares to Kelowna and Vernon, which have just seven committees taking up 840 staff hours in each city.

Victoria and Kamloops are closer to Penticton's range, with 13 and 12 committees taking up 1,560 and 1,440 staff hours respectively, according to Penticton city staff.

Those numbers came as city council considers which of the 14 committees to keep and which are no longer needed.

But while Victoria and Kamloops have around the same amount of committees as Penticton, they also both have nearly three times the population, meaning Penticton's per-capita number of committees and task forces dwarfs that of each of the other municipalities mentioned by staff.

Staff estimate the city's staff hours working with committees cost about $142,000, according to the presentation to council during a committee of the whole meeting.

The report to council notes that Kelowna and Kamloops have both managed to reduce the numbers of committees over the years.

"A community the size of Kelowna – well, what else are they doing, because they still need to reach the population," a city staffer told council.

Committees are seen as a form of community engagement, as each committee and task force is made up of community members, with staff and council working more as liaisons. Staff suggested the city look at ways of reducing the number of committees, without sacrificing the volunteered community engagement.

"In large part, Kelowna and some of the others are doing less by committee and more by components such as open houses, online engagement, et cetera," said corporate officer Dana Schmidt.

Dustin Godfrey
Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3069034
Glenmore charmer with pool
$712,999
more details
42138




Send us your News Tips!


41227


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Midnight
Midnight Penticton SPCA >


39503


Confidence at its finest

Must Watch
She’s going to be insufferably sarcastic as a teenager.   I hope everyone can have the same confidence in themselves as...
Daily Dose – May 26, 2017
Daily Dose
Enjoy a Daily Dose for everyone!
Daily Dose – May 26, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Pizza is the key.
Dustin Hoffman: ‘Years of therapy have done little to improve my mental state’
Showbiz
Dustin Hoffman is still convinced he is a complete failure,
Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award
Galleries
Some people absolutely nailed the whole yearbook quote thing,
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40468