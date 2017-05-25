41299
42622

Penticton  

Keeping the river clear

- | Story: 197940

While some businesses may be taking a hit due to flooding in the South Okanagan, contractors for the provincial government have been busy over the past several weeks keeping water flowing down the Okanagan River corridor.

Cotters Bin and Demolition Service was in Penticton Thursday cleaning debris from the booms in front of the Okanagan River dam.

Kim Cotter said they have been called out four times over the past few weeks to Penticton, and have been working consistently on the many dams and water drop sites on the way down to Osoyoos Lake.

The Okanagan River dam and other water control facilities down the river are provincial structures, so the provincial government foots the bill to keep them clear.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

41987
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3005901
Urban Living Near Central Kelowna
$569,900
more details
40906




Send us your News Tips!


41007


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Midnight
Midnight Penticton SPCA >


39791


Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award

Galleries
Some people absolutely nailed the whole yearbook quote thing, whether intentional or not.
Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award (2)
Galleries
These amusing yearbook quotes will live on forever.
We shouldn’t have to explain this to you, but here’s why the earth isn’t flat
Must Watch
The mainstreaming of conspiracy theories is nothing if not a...
Harry Styles plays acoustic set in Mexico City to honor bombing victims
Music
Harry Styles honored the victims of Monday night's bomb blast...
Does Lorde have the chops for this babysitting gig?
Must Watch
Yes, Lorde really did offer to babysit this guy’s cute...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39296