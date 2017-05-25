Keeping the river clear

Photo: Mike Biden Crews clearing debris from Okanagan Rive dam on Thursday

While some businesses may be taking a hit due to flooding in the South Okanagan, contractors for the provincial government have been busy over the past several weeks keeping water flowing down the Okanagan River corridor.

Cotters Bin and Demolition Service was in Penticton Thursday cleaning debris from the booms in front of the Okanagan River dam.

Kim Cotter said they have been called out four times over the past few weeks to Penticton, and have been working consistently on the many dams and water drop sites on the way down to Osoyoos Lake.

The Okanagan River dam and other water control facilities down the river are provincial structures, so the provincial government foots the bill to keep them clear.