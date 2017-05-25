Cyclist hit at intersection

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A male cyclist sustained some bruises and scrapes after being hit by a pickup at White Avenue and Martin Street in Penticton, Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the incident, which took place just after 4:15 p.m.

Firefighters removed the badly mangled bike from the street and leaned it against a nearby wall.

RCMP were investigating the scene.

The cyclist said he was in the crosswalk when he was hit and that he will likely go to the hospital later to get his minor injuries checked out.

He added that he was sad to lose his bike in the incident.