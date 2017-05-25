Statue ready for high water

Photo: Colin Dacre "The Romp" now ready for high water

The iconic “Romp” statue on the shores of Okanagan Lake in Penticton is now prepared for steadily rising waters.

Castanet reader Daniel Ironside was on a walk with his son along Okanagan Beach on Thursday when his son declared, “those guys should have life jackets on daddy.”

“So I went up to Razors Edge Marine and got them to donate three to his cause,” Ironside said. “We put them on the statues of the kids playing at the water's edge”

Okanagan Lake continues to rise 3-4 cm a day, as snow at high elevations melts rapidly.