42534

Penticton  

No more seniors fare on bus

- | Story: 197916

Transit in the South Okanagan is doing away with the age-based rates for travel and replacing it with local and regional rates, along with a fare hike on BC Transit buses.

Penticton city council approved the hike on Tuesday, with other municipalities in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen also signing their support for the fare changes, which are expected to bring a 13 per cent – $41,940 yearly – bump in transit revenues to Penticton.

Council first supported a change in the bus fare framework in February, with the intention of providing a "consolidated Regional Riders Guide," which brought consistent fares for transit locally, regionally and beyond.

The last fare changes came to the city in 2014, with single fares going for $2 for adults and $1.75 for seniors and students. On a day pass, those rates were $4 and $3.50 respectively, with books of 10 passes going for $15 and $12.50.

Monthly passes ranged from $27 and $32 per month for high school students and seniors up to $45 for adults on the previous fare structure.

However, BC Transit is doing away with that structure, bringing in a local rate and a regional rate. A single fare in a local trip will be going for $2.25, while regional fares will go for $4, while a day pass will be $4.50 and $8 respectively.

Books of 10 passes are seeing the highest increase, going up to $20.25 for local travel and up to $36 for regional travel.

Only monthly passes will continue to have senior and student fares – regular passes will go for $45 locally and $60 regionally, with discounted rates at $35 and $40 for seniors and students.

When the proposed changes came to council this week, there was no discussion on the matter, and council unanimously approved the motion.

The changes will take place on July 1.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

41824
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3033942
#7 3381 Village Green Way
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$174,900
more details
38897




Send us your News Tips!


39334


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Midnight
Midnight Penticton SPCA >


39791


Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award

Galleries
Some people absolutely nailed the whole yearbook quote thing, whether intentional or not.
Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award (2)
Galleries
These amusing yearbook quotes will live on forever.
We shouldn’t have to explain this to you, but here’s why the earth isn’t flat
Must Watch
The mainstreaming of conspiracy theories is nothing if not a...
Harry Styles plays acoustic set in Mexico City to honor bombing victims
Music
Harry Styles honored the victims of Monday night's bomb blast...
Does Lorde have the chops for this babysitting gig?
Must Watch
Yes, Lorde really did offer to babysit this guy’s cute...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38135