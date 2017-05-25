Town watching lake closely

Photo: Contributed Osoyoos Lake

The Town of Osoyoos is keeping a close eye on Osoyoos Lake as it quickly rises in response to heavy river flows from the Okanagan River

The lake has risen more than 23 cm over the past five days, according to United States Geological Survey, and is expected to continue over the next week.

“We have got off a little bit easier down here,” Mayor Sue McKortoff said, referring to damage caused up the valley in Penticton or Kelowna.

She says public works have already sandbagged the town pump system, but hasn’t started widespread protection of the shoreline yet like communities along Okanagan Lake.

“Right now our Gyro Park is fine, there isn’t much beach down there, but that's to be expected, Lions Park, the grass is still OK, so it certainly could change radically, but right now we are not worried about that yet.”

The town and RDOS have made sand and sandbags readily available for lakefront property owners who may be threatened by rising waters, but it remains the responsibility of private landowners to protect their property.

The Zosel Dam on the south end of Osoyoos Lake has been wide open for over a week, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology. There is also some concern about the Similkameen River, which flows into the Okanagan River south of the Zosel Dam in Washington State.

“During spring runoff, the lake often rises beyond 913 feet, and has reached as high as 915 feet, though rarely,” Al Josephy said in a May 17 news release.

Right now Osoyoos Lake sits at 914.25 feet.