Penticton  

Baldy marathon coming

Organizers of the 2017 Baldy Marathon are eager to get word out about the event.

On Oct. 1, 2017 Baldy Marathon will be hosting a scenic run through wine country in Oliver.

The marathon  race fee also includes full entry into this year’s Festival of the Grape and a commemorative Baldy Marathon t-shirt.

There will also be access to the roving shuttle race-day transportation which will be operating both to and from Oliver and Osoyoos all day.

Sponsors are also being sought for the event. 

Registration for participants is now open at https://skibaldy.com/marathon/ 

 

 

 

