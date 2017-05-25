Britco hiring 40 positions

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Penticton construction plant that shut its doors in April, leaving dozens of employees without work, is picking up its production again, according to the company.

Britco Construction closed its doors on Apr. 7 after a deal was struck for the company to be bought by Triple M Modular Ltd., with the company holding onto a few managers and employees in anticipation of future work.

Now, the company is announcing a hiring fair next week, where they expect to hire around 40 production workers over a variety of positions.

"We have contracts to build multiple classrooms for B.C.'s school districts," Britco said in a news release. "We're reaching out to production employees that left Britco Construction in April and we're hosting a hiring fair."

That hiring fair will be running on May 30-31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the plant in Penticton.

Officials with Britco say the plant is still committed to modular construction projects, "such as hotels, townhouses, apartment buildings and permanent offices built in their controlled off-site construction facilities."

In April, the company's leasing division, along with its mobile site offices, washroom buildings, office complexes and secure storage was purchased by Black Diamond Group, according to Britco.