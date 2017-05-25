Teneycke hearing continues

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Teneyke exiting the courthouse on Thursday

The dangerous offender hearing for one of the South Okanagan’s most prolific offenders got underway in Penticton this week.

After pleading guilty to several charges related to a July 2015 crime spree in the Oliver area, Ronald Teneycke has yet to be sentenced, as prosecutors seek dangerous offender status.

Witnesses at the hearing this week have included psychologists and probation officers. Teneycke, who is heavier and now sports a beard, has also been present for the hearing.

On Thursday Dr. Will Reimer, a clinical psychologist, who interviewed Teneycke and reviewed assessments, told the court that his perception of Teneycke is of someone who can't handle being labeled a sexual offender, that he sees himself as being more of a violent offender and tough guy.

He addressed his drug use and said Teneycke is aware it has impacted his life, as well as being diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

In response to questions from defence lawyer Michael Welsh, Reimer talked about how Teneycke’s last crime spree, a robbery and shooting, indicated that he didn't care anymore and that he didn't care who he harmed.

Reimer testified that Teneycke would require at least five years of individual treatment before entering a treatment program for inmates.

Probation officer Mike Cliffe spoke about his release in 2009, and his concerns when he learned Teneycke had not been getting counseling. He said Teneycke made a living cutting and selling firewood and that he had difficulties with housing.

When an uncle in Oliver didn't want him living with him anymore, he moved to a cabin in Gallagher Lake, but intense media scrutiny led to him being evicted.

Teneycke was the subject of a massive police manhunt over a two-week period in the South Okanagan, when he failed to show up for a 90-day jail sentence for possessing explosives and firearms while banned.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 8, and he remained on the lam until July 23.

During that time, he robbed Oliver's East Side Grocery at gunpoint on July 16.

Then on July 22, Oliver resident Wayne Belleville, who has been in gallery for the hearing, was shot in the back after he had stopped to pick up Teneycke while the man walked along McKinney Road.

Once Teneycke was inside his truck, Belleville realized who he had picked up and attempted to flee before being shot. The fugitive stole the truck and left Belleville bleeding on the side of the road.

Police found Teneycke the next day, and fired shots into the stolen vehicle when he attempted to run again. Police found a rifle and crystal meth in the truck after he finally surrendered.

Teneycke has been in custody ever since.

He pleaded guilty in April to robbery, discharging a firearm with intent to wound and disfigure and flight from a peace officer.

Part of the reason for the long wait before sentencing stems from the Crown's attempt to have Teneycke, who is already a registered sex offender, labelled a dangerous offender.

A dangerous offender label is one of the most serious sentences that can be applied to a person, as it allows the court to give an indeterminate-length jail sentence, and up to 10-years of supervision if the offender is ever released.

In 2007, he was released after serving a 12-year sentence for sexual assault, and moved back to the Oliver area.

The dangerous offender hearing will reconvene on July 31.