Lake creeps towards homes

Naramata flooding Photo: Erin Tilley A swamped home in Naramata Photo: Erin Tilley Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Mill Road Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Naramata waterfront Photo: RDOS Raw water pump house at Wharf Park 1 2 3 4 5

Naramata was not immune from the clobbering the Okanagan Lake waterfront took on Tuesday night.

Mill Road took a particularly hard hit, now covered in debris and close to being swallowed by the lake. Several docks are underwater or in pieces and at least one home is surrounded in water.

Residents been sandbagging their homes and the RDOS has worked to protect the front of the raw water pump house at Wharf Park, considered critical infrastructure for the community.

Cameron Baughen, the information officer for the Emergency Operations Centre, said they are monitoring the situation.

"The key out there, is to remove your boats and not go boating right now because of the debris in the water, and boat wakes can cause damage to people's properties," he said.

He added that sandbags and sand are available for residents at the Naramata fire hall.

Residents who live close to the lake, describe the situation as extremely anxious.

The lake water is also high at Naramata Centre and Manitou Park beaches, which are both covered in debris.

RDOS Chair Karla Kozakevich is also urging any residents with questions about property damage or sandbagging requirements to call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-492-0237.

The RDOS is warning residents that flooding is expected to worsen over the next week as water levels rise in creeks, lakes and rivers.