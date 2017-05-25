42377

Penticton  

Lake creeps towards homes

- | Story: 197874

Naramata was not immune from the clobbering the Okanagan Lake waterfront took on Tuesday night.

Mill Road took a particularly hard hit, now covered in debris and close to being swallowed by the lake. Several docks are underwater or in pieces and at least one home is surrounded in water.

Residents been sandbagging their homes and the RDOS has worked to protect the front of the raw water pump house at Wharf Park, considered critical infrastructure for the community.

Cameron Baughen, the information officer for the Emergency Operations Centre, said they are monitoring the situation.

"The key out there, is to remove your boats and not go boating right now because of the debris in the water, and boat wakes can cause damage to people's properties," he said.

He added that sandbags and sand are available for residents at the Naramata fire hall.

Residents who live close to the lake, describe the situation as extremely anxious.

The lake water is also high at Naramata Centre and Manitou Park beaches, which are both covered in debris.

RDOS Chair Karla Kozakevich is also urging any residents with questions about property damage or sandbagging requirements to call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-492-0237.

The RDOS is warning residents that flooding is expected to worsen over the next week as water levels rise in creeks, lakes and rivers.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

41798
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3033942
#7 3381 Village Green Way
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$174,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!


41227


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Midnight
Midnight Penticton SPCA >


41227


Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award

Galleries
Some people absolutely nailed the whole yearbook quote thing, whether intentional or not.
Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award (2)
Galleries
These amusing yearbook quotes will live on forever.
We shouldn’t have to explain this to you, but here’s why the earth isn’t flat
Must Watch
The mainstreaming of conspiracy theories is nothing if not a...
Harry Styles plays acoustic set in Mexico City to honor bombing victims
Music
Harry Styles honored the victims of Monday night's bomb blast...
Does Lorde have the chops for this babysitting gig?
Must Watch
Yes, Lorde really did offer to babysit this guy’s cute...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39296