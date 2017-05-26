42534

Pedal to work next week

Bike riders are being invited to participate in several days of activities in Penticton next week.

The Penticton & Area Cycling Association is hosting the city's ninth annual Bike to Work & School Week from May 29 to June 4.

The week is sponsored by the City of Penticton, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, Bike to Work BC Society and local sponsors.

The week aims to educate about the benefits of incorporating cycling into their commute and encourage first time commuter cyclists to hit the road.

The week is based around workplace teams whose members, led by their team leader, log their trips by recording distance travelled and other statistics in an effort to win prizes and gain recognition for their organization.

Individuals can also register and cycle to work for the event.

For the third year, organizers are simultaneously holding Bike to School Week to encourage youth to use their bikes, scooters or skateboards to travel to school.

Select individual schools will be holding their own events during this week to encourage their students to be mobile and get to school car free.

39260