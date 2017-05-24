Emergency funding needed

Photo: Contributed

The City of Penticton is working to secure emergency funding to repair the breakwater that protects the Penticton Yacht Club.

Repairs are estimated to exceed $100,000 and erosion is continuing to the area.

“The marina sustained thousands of dollars in damage after last nights wind storm. Two large sections of the breakwater have failed,” said Pete Weeber in an email.

The facility is at risk as wave action continues and another wind event could be disastrous.

Weeber added they hope to have a response back by Thursday morning.