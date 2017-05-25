Region hosting a bio blitz

The South Okanagan is hosting one of 24 “bio blitzes” this summer as a part of Canada 150.

The events, planned for biodiverse regions will encourage residents to identify species of each region.

“We have organized a series of eight different walks throughout parks and protected areas of the South Okanagan and you’ll go with a local expert that can identify these species,” said Tanya Brouwers with the Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance.

“As you take photos of the species you will upload them to this national database” for a chance at prizes and awards, she said.

It is estimated that of Canada’s 140,000 species, just half have been identified.

A list of local walks can be found here, along with a link to register. Walks vary in length and level of fitness required, with some open to young families and other for more active hikers. The event runs June 9-10.