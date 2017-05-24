Floods expected to worsen

Photo: RDOS This morning looking south to Olalla

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is warning residents that flooding is expected to worsen over the next week as water levels rise in creeks, lakes and rivers.

“It is vital that property owners in flood prone areas along lake edges, creeks, rivers and currently flooded areas remain vigilant,” reads an update from the RDOS Wednesday evening.

Residents should not remove any sandbagging and consider bolstering existing defences. Property owners with basements close to rising flood water should consider procuring a pumping system, and those in rural settings should be prepared to be isolated should roads become impassable.

Recreational users should also be careful along trails, as trees may become unstable and fall due to groundwater saturation.

A recent update of flooding in the South Okanagan.

BOIL WATER ADVISORIES AND NOTICES:

Naramata – A boil water advisory is still in effect for all users due to turbidity in Lake Okanagan

Sage Mesa – A boil water advisory is still in effect for all users due to turbidity in Lake Okanagan.

AREAS OF CONCERN:

Osoyoos Lake - is expected to rise significantly over the next few days. The Town of Osoyoos has issued an information bulletin asking residents to monitor properties and sand bag as a precautionary measure.

Cawston - high flows in minor creek tributaries are contributing to localized flooding issues affecting many properties and farms in the area

Oliver - Evacuation Alerts are still in effect for properties adjacent to Tin Horn, Hester and Testalinden Creeks. Abnormally high waters are continuing to affect many properties and farms in the area.

Twin Lakes - An Evacuation Alert continues as lake levels threaten residential structures

Naramata - Crews are on-site sandbagging and laying tiger dams to protect infrastructure.

The KVR Trail - Along either side of Chute Lake Rd. the KVR trail bed is compromised and users are cautioned to avoid those areas.

Glenfir Road – Road open. A temporary bridge has been installed. Road repairs will take place once waters recede.

Chute Lake Road – Road closed, barricades will remain in place for the near future.

Faulder - localized flooding continues along Fish Lake Rd.

Ollala – significant flooding has affected residents along the First St. and creekside properties. Sand and sandbags are being delivered to 2644 7th St, Ollala.

Princeton to Summerland Rd - Flood compromised properties along the Princeton to Summerland Rd. remain under observation for additional flooding related issues.

Similkameen River flows are predicted to continue to rise over the next few days as temperatures rise and snowmelt continues.