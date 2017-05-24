Irrigation shutdown expands

Photo: Town of Oliver Irrigation canal filled with mud

This week's irrigation system shutdown in the Town of Oliver has been expanded.

The town announced Tuesday that irrigation systems five, six and seven had to be closed due to an immense amount of mud and debris clogging the canal. Today the town is announcing system four has also been forced offline.

“To rehabilitate the canal there will be no irrigation water available for systems four, five, six, and seven until at least May 28,” City Manager Cathy Cowan said in a news release, adding that all domestic water systems are still running.

The Town of Oliver is currently working to clear debris from the canal that was left after Tin Horn and Hester Creeks jumped their banks. An evacuation alert remains in effect for several homes along Hester Creek.