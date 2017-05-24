Invoices already coming in

Photo: Contributed

As Penticton Regional Hospital’s new six-storey patient care tower continues to rise impressively, the first bills are now starting to arrive at the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.

We, of course, are raising money to provide the medical equipment for the PRH expansion. Although the David E. Kampe Tower won’t be ready for patients until early 2019, the SOS Medical Foundation has received invoices for some key pieces of sterilization equipment and other items required for the hospital’s new facilities.

The bottom line is we are writing a cheque for $733,725. The funding comes from the $13.4 million in donations and pledges the Foundation has received to date from donors throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen. Our thanks to everyone for their incredible generosity. However, we’re still almost $7 million short of our $20-million funding commitment for the $312.5-million project and need the community’s incredible support for our hospital to continue.

If you have been considering a donation, (perhaps holding off until construction is complete) this would be a great time to contact us for more information.

* * *

By her own admission, Liz Grosch would be the last person to seek out the public spotlight, but that doesn’t mean I can’t give her a big plug in this column.

Liz has taken on the challenging job of being the SOS Medical Foundation’s new Director of Finance, looking after all our donations and other sources of revenue, and handling payments for various medical equipment purchases for PRH and other Interior Health facilities throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

Liz brings an extensive accounting background to the Medical Foundation, most recently working in the Okanagan wine industry. She succeeds Leah Schulting who is now the new executive director for Canadian Mental Health in Penticton. Just don’t ask Liz about the cast on her leg – but I must point out it dates back to before she started with us!

* * *

It would be hugely remiss not to give huge kudos to the staff at Penticton Walmart. A year after the employees jointly donated $18,000 they had raised from barbecues and other events to our PRH campaign, Walmart Canada has now stepped forward with another $12,000 through its Community Giving program. Definitely a valued part of our community.

* * *

Speaking of community, congratulations to the Rotary Club of Oliver for hosting another successful Gala and Auction Night at the Oliver Community Centre. The sold out 19th annual fundraiser on April 22 saw thousands raised for local Rotary charities, including the SOS Medical Foundation.

Oliver Rotary is one of four regional Rotary clubs supporting our campaign. Others include Penticton (noon hour club), Osoyoos and Princeton. Our thanks to all Rotarians for their tremendous work.

* * *

Don’t forget to circle Sunday, June 11 on your calendar. The Penticton Hospital Auxiliary still has a few tickets left for its annual Take an Old Bag to Tea fundraiser at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. It’s a fun afternoon, complete with a fashion show, door prizes, and more (including tea!). This year, there will also be a separate raffle draw for a diamond tennis bracelet worth more than $8,500.

The PRH Auxiliary has roots which go back almost 100 years and has always been a tremendous supporter of our hospital. Event tickets are $25 each until May 28 and $30 afterwards, available from Auxiliary members and at the PRH gift shop.

John Moorhouse is the development and communications officer for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. For information on donating, please call 250-492-9027 or visit our website sosmedicalfoundation.com.