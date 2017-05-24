42534
Penticton  

Council approves new hotel

Oliver council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an 80-room hotel on the site of the Centennial RV Park.

The vote followed a lively but respectful public hearing which drew 200 people and 40 speakers, split evenly in favour and opposed.

“Everybody collectively believes that we need a hotel in Oliver,” said Mayor Ron Hovanes. “There are just some people that are really disagreeing on the site.”

Those opposed argued against the loss of green space downtown and urged council to find a new location for the hotel. The Town of Oliver has been working for years to attract a full service hotel to the community.

“Pretty much the whole council believes that even though, there is a segment that wants to keep the RV park as it is, for the benefit of the entire broader community and downtown revitalization… council unanimously gave it third reading,” Hovanes said.

The project will now go to the Ministry of Transportation for rubber stamping, due to its close proximity to Highway 97. After that, the mayor says the developer seems eager to get shovels in the ground as quick as possible.

The RV park will finish out the season before its lease runs up in October. Hovanes says the RV park operators have already been served notice and have known for years that the land could be developed one day.

Mundi Hotel Enterprises will buy the property from the town for $572,000 in cash and improvements and will receive $330,000 in tax exemptions over 10 years. The developer will also have to work with the town on the final aesthetics for the building

Hovanes says he was happy to see such a strong turnout at the public hearing, and believes the town has done a good job engaging the community on the project and the greater downtown revitalization project over the past decade.

Mundi Hotel Enterprises currently owns and operates hotels under the Coast, Best Western, Holiday Inn and Riverland Inn brands in Kamloops, Edmonton and Lethbridge.

with files from Oliver Daily News

