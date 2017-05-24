Photo: Contributed

The Penticton RCMP is investigating a pair of break and enters in Naramata which occurred in the past week.

On May 19, RCMP received a report of a break and enter at a home on Robinson Point Road. The homeowner had not been there for a few weeks and periodically had his neighbour check in on the place.

When police arrived they found the front door had been pried open and alarm system breached.

“It appeared that whoever it was had lived there for some time and collected a number of items with the plans of taking them, but the only thing that seemed to be missing was an old bicycle,” Cpl Don Wrigglesworth said.

The forensic identification unit has been called in and is examining the crime scene for clues of the suspect.

Police are also looking into a break in on Mill Road in Naramata, which occurred sometime in the last few days. Burglars made their way through a kitchen window and ransacked the home. Keys to outbuildings were stolen, in addition to red solo cups, paper plates and plastic utensils.