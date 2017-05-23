41367

Penticton  

PENSAR rescues hiker

Penticton Search and Rescue were called to action Tuesday morning to help an injured hiker.

Fourteen Penticton SAR members along with a Penticton Fire Rescue crew responded to a call of an injured hiker in the Skaha Bluffs climbing area shortly after 11:30 a.m. 

BC Ambulance Service received a call that a 62-year-old man had suffered a leg injury and possibly a fracture and required a medical evacuation from the Red Tail climbing area.

With the injury being in the climbing area, a request was made to have SAR attend and assist with the medical evacuation.

While PENSAR mobilized a ground team and air response, Penticton Fire Rescue sent in a crew on the ground to assess the patient and provide medical support while awaiting the aerial evacuation.

By 12:30 p.m., the Penticton SAR HETS (long line rescue) Team were able to land two attendants at the scene and then lift the injured subject out to a nearby parking lot to an awaiting ambulance. The subjects injured were not deemed to be life threatening.

“It was another fine example of the response partnership we have with Penticton fire and the ability to work with BCAS. We appreciate the co-operation and teamwork that each agency brings when incidents such as this occur which results in a seamless service to the public,” said Randy Brown SAR manager.

40958


