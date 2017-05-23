Here comes the wind and waves.

As predicted, winds are kicking up waves in the Okanagan adding more concerns to water weary residents.

A thunderstorm with strong winds is predicted to hit the region tonight and tomorrow and while the thunderstorms have yet to materialize, the winds are blasting the Valley.

While there is no word of damage or flooding yet, officials are keeping a close eye on the weather, the waves and the barriers set up to keep the water at bay.

Pictures from the South Okanagan shows water lapping at sandbags and the shoreline.

Peter Weeber, Penticton COO, tells Castanet winds are coming in at 30 km/h and could gust to 50 km/h.

Send your pictures and information to [email protected]