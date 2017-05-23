42377

Penticton  

Here comes the wind

- | Story: 197732

Here comes the wind and waves.

As predicted, winds are kicking up waves in the Okanagan adding more concerns to water weary residents.

A thunderstorm with strong winds is predicted to hit the region tonight and tomorrow and while the thunderstorms have yet to materialize, the winds are blasting the Valley.

While there is no word of damage or flooding yet, officials are keeping a close eye on the weather, the waves and the barriers set up to keep the water at bay.

Pictures from the South Okanagan shows water lapping at sandbags and the shoreline.

Peter Weeber, Penticton COO, tells Castanet winds are coming in at 30 km/h and could gust to 50 km/h.

Send your pictures and information to [email protected]

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2984246
9012 Eastside Road
17.28 bedrooms Louise Levesque baths
$1,999,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!


40513


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Howard
Howard Penticton SPCA >


38601


Obvious signs humanity is regressing

Galleries
Sometimes you come across a sign that states something so obvious, you wonder why the heck somebody decided to put it up in the...
Obvious signs humanity is regressing (2)
Galleries
These obvious signs will both confuse and amuse you. obvious...
Playing Red Hot Chili Peppers with a red hot chili pepper as a pick is silly… but funky
Must Watch
Who knew that a pepper could work well as a pick and give you...
Elton John ‘feeling very well’ following hospitalization
Music
Elton John reassured fans he's "feeling very well"
Boxer shows off some unreal hand-eye coordination
Must Watch
You know that game where you try to hit a ball attached to a...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39296