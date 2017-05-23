42377
35299

Penticton  

Ramping up flood prep

- | Story: 197728

Dustin Godfrey

Low-lying areas along the southern tip of the Okanagan Lake are ramping up their efforts to mitigate floods, as forecasts show high winds, rain and more snowmelt in the coming days.

In Red Wing Resort, where the water has consumed a dock at the community beach, volunteers and staff say they have made about 2,500 sandbags - so far.

"Six truckloads of sand, dump trucks, have been brought in, so far. First, (we) started off in this area,"said volunteer and resident Greg Tellier, pointing to an area of the beach close to the community centre.

"As the water started to get a little bit higher, we started to proceed, the manager and some of the paid workers here, proceeded to sandbag down here," he added, pointing toward the southern end of the beach.

Red Wing Resort was paid a visit by FortisBC workers on Tuesday to assess the risks flooding posed to natural gas infrastructure.

"Should we get compromised, we'll have to shut the gas off, I think particularly," said Red Wing Resort manager Don Kelly. "Power could be an issue as well, but I don't anticipate that we'll be getting to that point."

In Trout Creek, Summerland's municipal boss says they're also monitoring the issue. Linda Tynan says power will need to be turned off for houses with electrical conduits in their basements if they flood.

"I don't believe we've actually turned any off, yet, but we've identified and have a plan in place, should we approach that level," said District of Summerland CAO Linda Tynan.

Summerland has received the support of the province this week, including a sandbagging machine and the use of provincial firefighters. That has been a major relief for the municipality and the local fire department.

"There's a lot of people that were getting pretty worried that we wouldn't be able to get to helping them out," Tynan said. "We feel comfortable after today that we're well-protected for the (343 metres above sea level) mark."

Still in hot demand from the province are inflatable dams, which Penticton and Kelowna have both received.

Tynan says she's expecting to see those coming to Summerland this week, while Red Wing volunteers say they've put in a request with the B.C. government.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

41381
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2984246
9012 Eastside Road
17.28 bedrooms Louise Levesque baths
$1,999,900
more details
41987




Send us your News Tips!


40958


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Howard
Howard Penticton SPCA >


41051


Obvious signs humanity is regressing

Galleries
Sometimes you come across a sign that states something so obvious, you wonder why the heck somebody decided to put it up in the...
Obvious signs humanity is regressing (2)
Galleries
These obvious signs will both confuse and amuse you. obvious...
Playing Red Hot Chili Peppers with a red hot chili pepper as a pick is silly… but funky
Must Watch
Who knew that a pepper could work well as a pick and give you...
Elton John ‘feeling very well’ following hospitalization
Music
Elton John reassured fans he's "feeling very well"
Boxer shows off some unreal hand-eye coordination
Must Watch
You know that game where you try to hit a ball attached to a...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40875