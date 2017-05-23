41783

Penticton  

Could be a 'one horse town'

- | Story: 197718

Penticton could be hosting a massive free country music concert this fall.

The city has been shortlisted for the One Horse Town contest, a Coors Banquet promotion.

Over the past several weeks residents of small towns across the country have been entering their cities on Instagram and Twitter with a hashtag, with the hope of bringing an lineup of country music stars to town.

A camera crew filming downtown on Tuesday confirmed that Penticton has been selected as one of six finalists. Sometime in the coming weeks the full slate of finalists will be unveiled, kicking off a period of online voting this summer.

The camera crew in Penticton was from Country Music Television, and was filming a small feature/vignette on the city.

The winning city will see Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Jess Moskaluke and the James Barker Band perform a free show in their community.

This is the third year for the contest, the last two winning cities were Truro, N.S. and Lacombe, Alta.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

39730
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3079527
Beautiful Skaha Lake View
$98,500
more details




Send us your News Tips!


39791


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Howard
Howard Penticton SPCA >


41052


Obvious signs humanity is regressing

Galleries
Sometimes you come across a sign that states something so obvious, you wonder why the heck somebody decided to put it up in the...
Obvious signs humanity is regressing (2)
Galleries
These obvious signs will both confuse and amuse you. obvious...
Playing Red Hot Chili Peppers with a red hot chili pepper as a pick is silly… but funky
Must Watch
Who knew that a pepper could work well as a pick and give you...
Elton John ‘feeling very well’ following hospitalization
Music
Elton John reassured fans he's "feeling very well"
Boxer shows off some unreal hand-eye coordination
Must Watch
You know that game where you try to hit a ball attached to a...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40087