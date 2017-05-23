Could be a 'one horse town'

Photo: Coors Banquet

Penticton could be hosting a massive free country music concert this fall.

The city has been shortlisted for the One Horse Town contest, a Coors Banquet promotion.

Over the past several weeks residents of small towns across the country have been entering their cities on Instagram and Twitter with a hashtag, with the hope of bringing an lineup of country music stars to town.

A camera crew filming downtown on Tuesday confirmed that Penticton has been selected as one of six finalists. Sometime in the coming weeks the full slate of finalists will be unveiled, kicking off a period of online voting this summer.

The camera crew in Penticton was from Country Music Television, and was filming a small feature/vignette on the city.

The winning city will see Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Jess Moskaluke and the James Barker Band perform a free show in their community.

This is the third year for the contest, the last two winning cities were Truro, N.S. and Lacombe, Alta.