Busy weekend at speedway

Photo: Penticton Speedway

The sun was shining for two full days of racing at the Penticton Speedway over the May Long weekend.

Large crowds turned out for the Young Guns Memorial, which remembers Dayton Dery and Bobbie Wilson. They were killed in an accident nine years ago during a winter storm on a drive to Kelowna. Both were a large part of the racetrack and are honoured every year with a memorial race weekend, balloon release and moment of silence.

Upwards of 50 drivers and cars raced each day in four classes of racing; dwarf, hornet, streetstock and hit-to-pass.

Crowds were especially strong for the first “Day of Destruction” of the season, which sees hit-to-pass cars haul boats and travel trailers around the track.

Day one winners:

STREETSTOCK DASH:

A cars: John Revell, West Kelowna

DWARF DASH:

C cars: Rick Taylor, Penticton

B cars: Scott Drake, Kelowna

A cars: Dale Knutsen

HORNET DASH:

B cars: Chase Clermont, Penticton

A cars: Marty Aantjes, Penticton

HIT-TO-PASS DASH:

A cars: Kelly Milroy, Kelowna

STREETSTOCK MAIN:

1st: Billy Beasley, Surrey

2nd: John Revell, Kelowna

3rd: Aaron Yazlovasky, Penticton

DWARF MAIN:

1st: Stewart Lee, Campbell River

2nd: Kyle Kennedy, Nanaimo

3rd: Rick Taylor, Penticton

HORNET MAIN:

A cars

1st: Yianni Kyrtsos, Delta

2nd: Conrad Brightman, Penticton

B cars

1st: Cubby Fraser, Penticton

2nd: Chase Clermont, Penticton

HIT-TO-PASS MAIN:

1st: Rick Richet, Penticton

2nd: Dylan Minderheid, Penticton

3rd: Kelly Milroy, Kelowna

Day two winners:

STREETSTOCK DASH:

A cars: Billy Coles, Penticton

DWARF DASH:

C cars: Kyle Kennedy, Nanaimo

B cars: Danny Karslake, Kelowna

A cars: Troy Kunas, Spokane

HORNET DASH:

B cars: Chase Clermont, Penticton

A cars: Cory Krickemeyer, Penticton

HIT-TO-PASS DASH:

A cars: Rick Digby, Vernon

STREETSTOCK MAIN:

1st: Aaron Yazlovasky, Penticton

2nd: Dakota Lyons, Penticton

3rd: Brian Poppe, Penticton

DWARF MAIN:

1st: Stewart Lee, Campbell River

2nd: Danny Karslake, Kelowna

3rd: Troy Kunas, Spokane

HORNET MAIN:

A cars

1st: Cory Krickemeyer, Penticton

2nd: Marty Aantjes, Penticton

B cars

1st: Chase Clermont, Penticton

2nd: Cubby Fraser, Penticton

HIT-TO-PASS MAIN: