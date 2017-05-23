42377

Penticton  

Busy weekend at speedway

- | Story: 197692

The sun was shining for two full days of racing at the Penticton Speedway over the May Long weekend.

Large crowds turned out for the Young Guns Memorial, which remembers Dayton Dery and Bobbie Wilson. They were killed in an accident nine years ago during a winter storm on a drive to Kelowna. Both were a large part of the racetrack and are honoured every year with a memorial race weekend, balloon release and moment of silence.

Upwards of 50 drivers and cars raced each day in four classes of racing; dwarf, hornet, streetstock and hit-to-pass.

Crowds were especially strong for the first “Day of Destruction” of the season, which sees hit-to-pass cars haul boats and travel trailers around the track.

Day one winners:

STREETSTOCK DASH:

  • A cars: John Revell, West Kelowna

DWARF DASH:

  • C cars: Rick Taylor, Penticton
  • B cars: Scott Drake, Kelowna
  • A cars: Dale Knutsen

HORNET DASH:

  • B cars: Chase Clermont, Penticton
  • A cars: Marty Aantjes, Penticton

HIT-TO-PASS DASH:

  • A cars: Kelly Milroy, Kelowna

STREETSTOCK MAIN:

  • 1st: Billy Beasley, Surrey
  • 2nd: John Revell, Kelowna
  • 3rd: Aaron Yazlovasky, Penticton

DWARF MAIN:

  • 1st: Stewart Lee, Campbell River
  • 2nd: Kyle Kennedy, Nanaimo
  • 3rd: Rick Taylor, Penticton

HORNET MAIN:

A cars

  • 1st: Yianni Kyrtsos, Delta
  • 2nd: Conrad Brightman, Penticton

B cars

  • 1st: Cubby Fraser, Penticton
  • 2nd: Chase Clermont, Penticton

HIT-TO-PASS MAIN:

  • 1st: Rick Richet, Penticton
  • 2nd: Dylan Minderheid, Penticton
  • 3rd: Kelly Milroy, Kelowna

Day two winners:

STREETSTOCK DASH:

  • A cars: Billy Coles, Penticton

DWARF DASH:

  • C cars: Kyle Kennedy, Nanaimo
  • B cars: Danny Karslake, Kelowna
  • A cars: Troy Kunas, Spokane

HORNET DASH:

  • B cars: Chase Clermont, Penticton
  • A cars: Cory Krickemeyer, Penticton

HIT-TO-PASS DASH:

  • A cars: Rick Digby, Vernon

STREETSTOCK MAIN:

  • 1st: Aaron Yazlovasky, Penticton
  • 2nd: Dakota Lyons, Penticton
  • 3rd: Brian Poppe, Penticton

DWARF MAIN:

  • 1st: Stewart Lee, Campbell River
  • 2nd: Danny Karslake, Kelowna
  • 3rd: Troy Kunas, Spokane

HORNET MAIN:

A cars

  • 1st: Cory Krickemeyer, Penticton
  • 2nd: Marty Aantjes, Penticton

B cars

  • 1st: Chase Clermont, Penticton
  • 2nd: Cubby Fraser, Penticton

HIT-TO-PASS MAIN:

  • 1st: Rick Digby, Vernon
  • 2nd: Kelly Milroy, Kelowna
  • 3rd: Dale Breit, Kelowna
Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

41230
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
1894214
#19 321 North Copper Ave
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$135,000
more details
41230




Send us your News Tips!


41007


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Howard
Howard Penticton SPCA >


41357


Obvious signs humanity is regressing

Galleries
Sometimes you come across a sign that states something so obvious, you wonder why the heck somebody decided to put it up in the...
Obvious signs humanity is regressing (2)
Galleries
These obvious signs will both confuse and amuse you. obvious...
Playing Red Hot Chili Peppers with a red hot chili pepper as a pick is silly… but funky
Must Watch
Who knew that a pepper could work well as a pick and give you...
Elton John ‘feeling very well’ following hospitalization
Music
Elton John reassured fans he's "feeling very well"
Boxer shows off some unreal hand-eye coordination
Must Watch
You know that game where you try to hit a ball attached to a...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40663
39499