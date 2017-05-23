Busy weekend at speedway

The sun was shining for two full days of racing at the Penticton Speedway over the May Long weekend.
Large crowds turned out for the Young Guns Memorial, which remembers Dayton Dery and Bobbie Wilson. They were killed in an accident nine years ago during a winter storm on a drive to Kelowna. Both were a large part of the racetrack and are honoured every year with a memorial race weekend, balloon release and moment of silence.
Upwards of 50 drivers and cars raced each day in four classes of racing; dwarf, hornet, streetstock and hit-to-pass.
Crowds were especially strong for the first “Day of Destruction” of the season, which sees hit-to-pass cars haul boats and travel trailers around the track.
Day one winners:
STREETSTOCK DASH:
- A cars: John Revell, West Kelowna
DWARF DASH:
- C cars: Rick Taylor, Penticton
- B cars: Scott Drake, Kelowna
- A cars: Dale Knutsen
HORNET DASH:
- B cars: Chase Clermont, Penticton
- A cars: Marty Aantjes, Penticton
HIT-TO-PASS DASH:
- A cars: Kelly Milroy, Kelowna
STREETSTOCK MAIN:
- 1st: Billy Beasley, Surrey
- 2nd: John Revell, Kelowna
- 3rd: Aaron Yazlovasky, Penticton
DWARF MAIN:
- 1st: Stewart Lee, Campbell River
- 2nd: Kyle Kennedy, Nanaimo
- 3rd: Rick Taylor, Penticton
HORNET MAIN:
A cars
- 1st: Yianni Kyrtsos, Delta
- 2nd: Conrad Brightman, Penticton
B cars
- 1st: Cubby Fraser, Penticton
- 2nd: Chase Clermont, Penticton
HIT-TO-PASS MAIN:
- 1st: Rick Richet, Penticton
- 2nd: Dylan Minderheid, Penticton
- 3rd: Kelly Milroy, Kelowna
Day two winners:
STREETSTOCK DASH:
- A cars: Billy Coles, Penticton
DWARF DASH:
- C cars: Kyle Kennedy, Nanaimo
- B cars: Danny Karslake, Kelowna
- A cars: Troy Kunas, Spokane
HORNET DASH:
- B cars: Chase Clermont, Penticton
- A cars: Cory Krickemeyer, Penticton
HIT-TO-PASS DASH:
- A cars: Rick Digby, Vernon
STREETSTOCK MAIN:
- 1st: Aaron Yazlovasky, Penticton
- 2nd: Dakota Lyons, Penticton
- 3rd: Brian Poppe, Penticton
DWARF MAIN:
- 1st: Stewart Lee, Campbell River
- 2nd: Danny Karslake, Kelowna
- 3rd: Troy Kunas, Spokane
HORNET MAIN:
A cars
- 1st: Cory Krickemeyer, Penticton
- 2nd: Marty Aantjes, Penticton
B cars
- 1st: Chase Clermont, Penticton
- 2nd: Cubby Fraser, Penticton
HIT-TO-PASS MAIN:
- 1st: Rick Digby, Vernon
- 2nd: Kelly Milroy, Kelowna
- 3rd: Dale Breit, Kelowna