42377

Penticton  

Threat made to school

- | Story: 197674

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

The Okanagan Skaha School District has released a statement about the threat posed towards Skaha Lake Middle School over the weekend on social media.

Superintendent Wendy Hyer confirmed the police were contacted after SD 67 learned of the threat, which a parent told Castanet was made on Snapchat.

“We initiated our multidisciplinary community violence threat risk assessment team that involves police and other key community partners,” she added. “We are also in close contact with our provincial student safety experts. We have been provided valuable guidance as we ensure the emotional health and safety of all students and staff in our school.”

Hyer goes on to reiterate that staff and students are staff and that police believe there is no threat to the school.

ORIGINAL 11:45 a.m.

The Penticton RCMP is investigating after a threat was made towards a local school on social media.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said they were informed of the threat on Sunday.

“The investigation led to the identification of a suspect which has been spoken to, along with family members of the individual, police continue to liaise with school officials as the investigation continues,” he said.

A concerned parent told Castanet the threat was made by a student on Snapchat towards Skaha Lake Middle School, something Wrigglesworth would not confirm.

“The safety of students and staff is paramount and police have no information at this time to believe students or staff is at risk,” Wrigglesworth said.

SD 67 Superintendent Wendy Hyer has not been available for comment yet this morning.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

42139
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3000649
140 Dell Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$435,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


39334


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Howard
Howard Penticton SPCA >


40669


Playing Red Hot Chili Peppers with a red hot chili pepper as a pick is silly… but funky

Must Watch
Who knew that a pepper could work well as a pick and give you nice snare sounds? We certainly didn’t.
Elton John ‘feeling very well’ following hospitalization
Music
Elton John reassured fans he's "feeling very well"
Boxer shows off some unreal hand-eye coordination
Must Watch
You know that game where you try to hit a ball attached to a...
Sir Roger Moore dead at 89
Showbiz
British actor Sir Roger Moore has died aged 89. The James Bond...
A little bit of motivation that will help you power through the work week
Galleries
Motivation is the key to surviving the work week. Albeit a short...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36427