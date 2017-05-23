Threat made to school

Photo: Google Maps A threat was made towards a Penticton school on social media over the weekend

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

The Okanagan Skaha School District has released a statement about the threat posed towards Skaha Lake Middle School over the weekend on social media.

Superintendent Wendy Hyer confirmed the police were contacted after SD 67 learned of the threat, which a parent told Castanet was made on Snapchat.

“We initiated our multidisciplinary community violence threat risk assessment team that involves police and other key community partners,” she added. “We are also in close contact with our provincial student safety experts. We have been provided valuable guidance as we ensure the emotional health and safety of all students and staff in our school.”

Hyer goes on to reiterate that staff and students are staff and that police believe there is no threat to the school.

ORIGINAL 11:45 a.m.

The Penticton RCMP is investigating after a threat was made towards a local school on social media.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said they were informed of the threat on Sunday.

“The investigation led to the identification of a suspect which has been spoken to, along with family members of the individual, police continue to liaise with school officials as the investigation continues,” he said.

A concerned parent told Castanet the threat was made by a student on Snapchat towards Skaha Lake Middle School, something Wrigglesworth would not confirm.

“The safety of students and staff is paramount and police have no information at this time to believe students or staff is at risk,” Wrigglesworth said.

SD 67 Superintendent Wendy Hyer has not been available for comment yet this morning.