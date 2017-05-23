42377
39499

Penticton  

Debris clogs irrigation canal

- | Story: 197672

The Town of Oliver has been forced to shut down multiple irrigation water systems after Hester and Tinhorn Creek breached their banks this weekend.

The creeks brought significant debris and silt into the town’s irrigation canal, prompting the shutdown of pumps to protect infrustrure.            

“Town of Oliver must fully clear the canal of debris and start running water back into the canal,” said City Manager Cathy Cowan in a news release. “To complete this work there will be no irrigation water available for systems 5, 6, and 7 until at least May 28.”            

“If customers in irrigation system 5, 6 and 7 require spray water it can be accessed at system 5, at Roads 13, 16, and 22,” she added, noting domestic water in all systems is operating normally.

Crews have been working all weekend to clear the canal of debris at the outfall near the Okanagan River. Work continues, and the town will be requesting additional equipment from the province to work at the Road 11 outfall.

While an evacuation alert around Tinhorn Creek has been rescinded, an alert is in place for 12 addresses around Hester Creek.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2891145
5674 Mountainside Drive
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,490,000
more details
40931




Send us your News Tips!


37403


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Howard
Howard Penticton SPCA >


39503


Boxer shows off some unreal hand-eye coordination

Must Watch
You know that game where you try to hit a ball attached to a paddle by an elastic string? What Vasyl Lomachenko is doing here is...
Sir Roger Moore dead at 89
Showbiz
British actor Sir Roger Moore has died aged 89. The James Bond...
A little bit of motivation that will help you power through the work week
Galleries
Motivation is the key to surviving the work week. Albeit a short...
A little bit of motivation that will help you power through the work week (2)
Galleries
Stay motivated my friends!
BBC reporter tries to push woman away, accidentally gropes her
Must Watch
When a woman interrupted his interview, BBC reporter Ben Brown...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40468