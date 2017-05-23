Debris clogs irrigation canal

Photo: OliverDailyNews Irrigation canal filled with mud

The Town of Oliver has been forced to shut down multiple irrigation water systems after Hester and Tinhorn Creek breached their banks this weekend.

The creeks brought significant debris and silt into the town’s irrigation canal, prompting the shutdown of pumps to protect infrustrure.

“Town of Oliver must fully clear the canal of debris and start running water back into the canal,” said City Manager Cathy Cowan in a news release. “To complete this work there will be no irrigation water available for systems 5, 6, and 7 until at least May 28.”

“If customers in irrigation system 5, 6 and 7 require spray water it can be accessed at system 5, at Roads 13, 16, and 22,” she added, noting domestic water in all systems is operating normally.

Crews have been working all weekend to clear the canal of debris at the outfall near the Okanagan River. Work continues, and the town will be requesting additional equipment from the province to work at the Road 11 outfall.

While an evacuation alert around Tinhorn Creek has been rescinded, an alert is in place for 12 addresses around Hester Creek.