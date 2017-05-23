41367

Penticton  

Evac alert near Hester Creek

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has issued an evacuation alert for several properties along Hester Creek, south of Oliver.

At about  6 p.m. Monday, a debris flood in the creek surged downstream, breaching the banks, blocking culverts and diverting the flow of the creek. Due to the continued threat of sudden flooding, some properties near the bottom of the creek have been placed on a precautionary alert.

RCMP have been visiting homes to advise residents. Highway 97, which passes through the Evacuation Alert area, remains open at this time.           

The Evacuation Alert has been issued for 9 properties, containing the following 12 civic addresses:     

  • 316 ROAD 11
  • 336 ROAD 11
  • 337 ROAD 11
  • 352 ROAD 11
  • 370 ROAD 11
  • 386 ROAD 11
  • 443 ROAD 11
  • 466 ROAD 11
  • 468 ROAD 11
  • 470 ROAD 11
  • 472 ROAD 11
  • 4898 MARIPOSA ROAD

Impacted residents need to be ready to evacuate their homes on short notice and should be making arrangements for pets, livestock and valuables.

