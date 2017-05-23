Resident fights off burglar

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Penticton RCMP

A resident of a Penticton apartment building stopped a burglar in his tracks last week, making a citizen's arrest.

On May 17 at 12:45 a.m. a resident of the apartments on the 200 block of Scott Ave heard a loud bang, went to investigate and found a male trying to break into the laundry room with a pry bar.

The resident confronted the man, who took multiple swings at the resident with the piece of metal he was carrying before running off.

“He chased the guy down, caught him on Winnipeg Street and held him until police arrived,” Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said.

Kurtis Kenney, 24, appeared in court May 17 on charges of break and enter and assault. He was released with conditions, including a curfew, to appear next on May 31. When he was arrested, Kenney was also allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.

Wrigglesworth said the resident who stopped the burglary was unharmed, and Kenney did not manage to connect with any of his alleged swings of the pry bar.