Gallery: Penticton prepares

While most in B.C. enjoyed a day off on Victoria Day, crews with the City of Penticton, Fire Department and B.C. Wildfire Service worked Monday to prepare for expected storms.

Well over 20,000 sandbags were filled, with the help of a 20-person wildfire crew and machine on loan from the province.

The Penticton Fire Department took the lead on filling and installing a large bladder dam along Okanagan Lake between the SS Sicamous and Okanagan River dam.

Local photographer Mike Biden captured the scenes around in the rose garden in Penticton evening, and at the sandbagging station earlier in the day. Check the gallery above.