Petition calls for crosswalk

Photo: Google Maps The intersection of Atkinson Street and Okanagan Ave W

A petition containing 45 signatures from residents demanding traffic calming measures on Atkinson Street is hitting the desks of city councillors this week.

The City of Penticton examined adding a pedestrian crosswalk in Aug. 2016 after receiving a request from the public, but consultant Urban Systems determined traffic and pedestrian flow is too low to make it a worthwhile project.

“The support from young families with children who live along the street is overwhelming,” wrote Sharon Sadler, in the petitions cover letter.

“Please do not let these young families down! Every single person using this street whom we have talked to, is relieved to know that a petition is going before council,” she continued.

The petition is asking for a crosswalk at Granby Park and at a location somewhere between Industrial and Warren. It also requests the city lower the speed limit between Warren and Duncan, citing the residential makeup of the neighbourhood.

The letter also attaches two photos of dead quail, asking council to “not let the next body be one of your constituents.”