41717

Penticton  

Petition calls for crosswalk

- | Story: 197630

A petition containing 45 signatures from residents demanding traffic calming measures on Atkinson Street is hitting the desks of city councillors this week.

The City of Penticton examined adding a pedestrian crosswalk in Aug. 2016 after receiving a request from the public, but consultant Urban Systems determined traffic and pedestrian flow is too low to make it a worthwhile project.

“The support from young families with children who live along the street is overwhelming,” wrote Sharon Sadler, in the petitions cover letter.

“Please do not let these young families down! Every single person using this street whom we have talked to, is relieved to know that a petition is going before council,” she continued.

The petition is asking for a crosswalk at Granby Park and at a location somewhere between Industrial and Warren. It also requests the city lower the speed limit between Warren and Duncan, citing the residential makeup of the neighbourhood.

The letter also attaches two photos of dead quail, asking council to “not let the next body be one of your constituents.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

40931
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3047800
1522 Golden View Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$924,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!


39334


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Janet
Janet Penticton SPCA >


40958


Daily Dose – May 23, 2017

Daily Dose
Summon the strength to get through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 23, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Beach season is just around the corner.
Pink cycles 100 miles for charity
Music
Pink and her husband Carey Hart cycled 100 miles (160 kilometers)...
How to Start Your Own Business
Uncategorized
Take by means of example, this article will unquestionably be...
Top Jobs Popular for future years
Uncategorized
One principal cause of international heating is using fossil...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39296