New water quality advisory

Photo: pixabay

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has issued a water quality advisory for the Naramata water system.

Turbidity levels above normal at the Okanagan Lake intake over the long weekend were observed, and Interior Health is recommending any who require additional protection, such as the elderly and children, should boil their drinking water.

A water quality advisory is a level below a boil water notice and is used in situations when the health threat is “modest.”

The RDOS would also like to remind all business owners/operators (bed and breakfasts) and public facilities operators that it is the responsibility of said establishments to notify their customers of the Water Quality Advisory.