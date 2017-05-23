Rethink 150 sign goes up

A group in the Okanagan is looking to present a different narrative for this year's ongoing Canada 150 celebrations.

"Rethink 150" has erected a billboard this weekend along Highway 3 near Cawston, designed by an artist out of Kelowna.

“We wanted to make sure it wasn't just the dominative narrative, same old celebration of Canada, this year we wanted to raise awareness that for a whole culture of people, it's been very very painful,” said artist Crystal Przybille.

Dixon Terbasket, who delivered a presentation about Rethink 150 on Friday in Kelowna, said the ships in the artwork represent Columbus, and later on, the Confederacy of Canada.

“Then you have three native personal… all showing the genocide and everything that happened to us, the things that were going on,” he said. “People find it offensive because we’ve become so passive, and we comply to what general society wants”

“But our general history really needs to be expressed and this is just one of the ways we can express our thoughts,” he added.