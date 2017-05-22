42377

Penticton  

Snow melt accelerating

- | Story: 197607

Scorching hot temperatures are bringing high elevation snowmelt into Okanagan Lake at an accelerated pace.

Okanagan Lake rose 4 cm overnight, according to City of Penticton CAO Peter Weeber, where crews are sandbagging areas at risk of wave action.

Weeber said a machine capable of producing 1,600 sandbags an hour was delivered Sunday night and is now being supported by 20 BC Wildfire staff, who will help build a sandbag wall in the low lying area between the SS Sicamous and Okanagan River dam.   

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations expects to have an update ready for release by 11 a.m.

An Environment Canada special weather statement remains in effect, warning of unseasonably warm temperatures on Monday, followed by a cool down and risk of thunderstorms on Tuesday night.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

40931
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3018899
DISTRESSED SALES!
$0
more details
41844




Send us your News Tips!


38601


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Janet
Janet Penticton SPCA >


40377


Monday Eats! – May 22, 2017

Galleries
The force is strong with this weeks Monday Eats!
Monday Eats! – May 22, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Concoctions no one thought possible.
Undercover arrest goes down
Must Watch
The driver noped out of there mighty quick, which is unfortunate...
Catherine Zeta-Jones to play drug lord Griselda Blanco
Showbiz
Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to portray Colombian drug queen...
What if British newscasters just couldn’t switch off that voice?
Must Watch
You know exactly the type of cadence we’re referring to.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38107