Snow melt accelerating

Photo: City of Penticton BC Wildfire staff sandbagging in Penticton

Scorching hot temperatures are bringing high elevation snowmelt into Okanagan Lake at an accelerated pace.

Okanagan Lake rose 4 cm overnight, according to City of Penticton CAO Peter Weeber, where crews are sandbagging areas at risk of wave action.

Weeber said a machine capable of producing 1,600 sandbags an hour was delivered Sunday night and is now being supported by 20 BC Wildfire staff, who will help build a sandbag wall in the low lying area between the SS Sicamous and Okanagan River dam.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations expects to have an update ready for release by 11 a.m.

An Environment Canada special weather statement remains in effect, warning of unseasonably warm temperatures on Monday, followed by a cool down and risk of thunderstorms on Tuesday night.