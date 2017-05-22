Railway worried about stink

Photo: Google Maps

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway has voiced concerns about the possibility of a regional compost facility being placed at the Summerland landfill.

The popular tourist attraction penned a letter to council earlier this month, citing worries about odour and traffic.

The Railway’s acting President Ted Morrison pointed to odour issues between 1999 and 2005 at the nearby landfill, which would be “devastating” to the railway should they return.

“It would be a complete undoíng of all the hard work that has made the KVSR so successful just because it smells awful when riding that train,” he continued.

The letter also outlines concerns about the impact the increased truck traffic would have on roads around the landfill and railway depot.

Several other letters from concerned residents have been received by Summerland city hall over the past few weeks.

Residents in Marron Valley have also voiced opposition to the compost plant being situated there, the second location the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is considering.