41783
42162

Penticton  

Two days of knights

- | Story: 197588

Dustin Godfrey

Hints of summer finally came out in the Okanagan over the weekend – just in time to bring out some crowds for the second annual Osoyoos Medieval Faire.

While last year's faire ran for the full May long weekend, organizers pulled that down to just two days for this year's event.

"In our first day, we've gone well beyond what we did all three days (last year)," said Desert Park Society vice-president Paddy Head. "I expect between two and 3,000 people will have gone through by (the end of Sunday)."

While organizers scaled the event down in duration this year, they also scaled it up in size.

"It has grown tremendously. We've got a medieval village, we've got entertainment for children, we have food for adults, we have a beer garden and wine garden for adults," Head said.

Among the attractions to the faire were knightly games, including jousting performed by knights from as far as Poland.

"We have heard nothing but wow, great, really good," Head said. "We have a fair number of vendors here, too. So, there's some lovely kilts and some lovely gifts and there's some fattening food."

And as the faire continues to grow, Head says Desert Park, which hosted the faire, is looking to make the event a staple in the South Okangan.

"Osoyoos is going to be the place to come for the May long weekend, guaranteed."

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

41381
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3069034
Glenmore charmer with pool
$712,999
more details




Send us your News Tips!


41227


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Zeb
Zeb Penticton SPCA >


39834


An astonishing illustration of how much faster F1 cars are than other race cars

Must Watch
The F1 car starts a full 40 seconds behind aMercedes SL63 and 25 seconds behind a V8 Supercar, and still easily catches them...
Johnny Depp failed to surprise ride-goers at Disneyland
Showbiz
Johnny Depp failed to shock Pirates of the Caribbean ride-goers...
If you could photograph your dreams, it might look something like this
Galleries
Istanbul-based visual artist Hseyin ahin doesn’t just...
If you could photograph your dreams, it might look something like this (2)
Galleries
Though his craft of layering multiple photos is practiced by...
When you’ve got a Coke habit
Must Watch
The Summer after 10th grade Mike spent two solid weeks with...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42388