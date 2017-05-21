Two days of knights

Dustin Godfrey

Hints of summer finally came out in the Okanagan over the weekend – just in time to bring out some crowds for the second annual Osoyoos Medieval Faire.

While last year's faire ran for the full May long weekend, organizers pulled that down to just two days for this year's event.

"In our first day, we've gone well beyond what we did all three days (last year)," said Desert Park Society vice-president Paddy Head. "I expect between two and 3,000 people will have gone through by (the end of Sunday)."

While organizers scaled the event down in duration this year, they also scaled it up in size.

"It has grown tremendously. We've got a medieval village, we've got entertainment for children, we have food for adults, we have a beer garden and wine garden for adults," Head said.

Among the attractions to the faire were knightly games, including jousting performed by knights from as far as Poland.

"We have heard nothing but wow, great, really good," Head said. "We have a fair number of vendors here, too. So, there's some lovely kilts and some lovely gifts and there's some fattening food."

And as the faire continues to grow, Head says Desert Park, which hosted the faire, is looking to make the event a staple in the South Okangan.

"Osoyoos is going to be the place to come for the May long weekend, guaranteed."