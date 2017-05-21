Reckless boaters on water

Several Okanagan residents have complained of boaters going wild on the waters this weekend, including boating wakes encroaching on properties and one boat tearing up a local creek.

A video captured on Sunday shows the waves crashing into sandbags along the beach and flowing right over the lawn.

“We have spent last week filling sandbags as we have lost a lot of beach and it is still rising so trying to keep away from house,” said one resident.

A neighbour's wharf has multiple sandbags on it and it is almost fully submerged.

The residents said as of now, they don’t have any water in their basement and hope the waves slow down.

One person living near Trout Creek has a flooded basement and crawl space yet watched boaters rip through the creek causing them more frustration.

Okanagan Lake rose 3.7 centimetres Saturday bringing the total lake level to 342.83.

Boaters are being urged to drive slowly, stay away from the shore and avoid several areas at risk due to high waters and wave action.

RCMP said they would be keeping a close eye on boaters this long weekend.

Failing to abide by the 10 km/h rule within 30 metres of shore could result in a $200 fine and up to $350 to $500 for careless or unsafe boating.

Central Okangan Emergency Operations is asking people not to boat as the wakes can cause significant impacts on vulnerable properties.

High risk areas are:

Peachland

• The entire downtown waterfront; specifically, Heritage Park to Buchanan

• All day use docks and wharfs (closed)

• Princeton boat launch (closed)



West Kelowna

• Green Bay area

• Casa Loma area

• Pritchard Drive area

• Whitworth Road area



Lake Country

• Tween Lakes (canal) and entire Oyama isthmus area

• Carrs Landing

• Okanagan Centre

• Turtle Bay



Westside Road (RDCO)

• Wilson’s Landing

• Fintry area

• Killiney Beach area



Kelowna

• The entire waterfront between Poplar Point and Cedar Creek