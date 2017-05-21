Tinhorn evacs rescinded

UPDATE: 6:15

The evacuation order for properties along Tinhorn Creek south of Oliver has been rescinded.

The evacuation order, which went into effect Saturday night, affected several properties, with 10 people evacuated, eight of whom required accommodations.

A precautionary evacuation alert remains in effect for 15 properties along Tinhorn Creek, including:

450 Road 8

152 Road 9

212 Road 9

238 Road 9

242 Road 9

250 Road 9

278 Road 9

280 Road 9

292 Road 9

298 Road 9

306 Road 9

321 Road 9

339 Road 9

350 Road 9

385 Road 9

5046 Highway 97

Precautionary evacuation alerts are also in effect for properties along Testalinden Creek, also south of Oliver, and Twin Lakes west of Kaleden, and no areas in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen are under an evacuation order at this point.

The RDOS has set up an interactive map to show the boundaries of evacuation orders and alerts and where those have been rescinded.

Under an evacuation alert, officials say occupants of affected properties should have essential items, family members and pets/livestock ready to evacuate on short notice, and arranging accommodations if possible.

Those who require assistance with transportation during an evacuation can call 250-490-4225 to arrange a ride.

The RDOS is also asking residents to keep an eye on nearby creeks for debris. If larger branches, trees or boulders are spotted, call the provincial emergency hotline at 1-800-663-3456.

If there is an immediate risk to lives or property, residents should phone 911.

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

Eleven properties remain on evacuation order along Tinhorn Creek, south of Oliver, after a flood on Saturday dragged debris downhill.

Video footage taken of the creek on Sunday showed water had spilled the banks of the creek and was rushing downhill.

“We’ve seen Tinhorn and Testalinden Creeks, in the Oliver area, release debris floods in the past few weeks,” warned Dale Kronebusch, emergency service supervisor for the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District. “We could see more in this area as the 2015 forest fires weakened tree roots that hold up creek banks. We are asking for the public’s help to identify debris in creeks so we can quickly remove it before it becomes a flooding issue.”

As in this case, debris in creeks can block culverts and divert water. Homes and agricultural areas can be damaged and people, pets and lifestock can be put at risk.

The regional district is asking residents to watch local creeks for debris. If residents see the creek moving larger branches, trees or boulders they should contact the Provincial Emergency hotline at 1-800-663-3456. If there is an immediate risk to lives or property then residents should phone 911.

Meanwhile, a further 19 properties remain on evacuation alert near Tinhorn Creek and along Testalinden Creek. A further 9 homes remain on evacuation alert due to flooding in the Twin Lakes area near Kaleden.

More information can be found online or you can e-mail the district, call 250-492-0237 or toll-free 1- 877-610-3737.

UPDATE: 10:10 a.m.

An inspector from the Ministry of the Environment was being flown over Tinhorn Creek by helicopter following flooding and an evacuation order for properties south of Oliver.

"We're flying over the area to determine the level of threat," said Dale Kronebusch of emergency services with the Okanagan Similkameen Regional District.

Kronebusch said that following the inspection, it would be determined whether the evacuation order should stand or be rescinded.

A total of eight people have been booked into a hotel by emergency services after residents were ordered from their homes, he said.

UPDATE: 6 a.m.

An evacuation order was issued overnight for properties south of Oliver, along Tinhorn Creek.

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a flood dragged debris downstream that partially blocked culverts and diverted the flow of the creek. Due to the threat of sudden flooding, properties at the bottom of Tinhorn Creek have been evacuated.

All residents on the affected properties should leave immediately.

RCMP visited homes, evacuating residents and seasonal labourers at the affected properties. Highway 97, which passes through the evacuation area, remains open at this time.

An Emergency Support Services reception centre has been set up at the Penticton Community Centre. Affected residents staying with family or friends are asked to register as soon as possible by visiting the centre or calling 250-809-6561.

Residents are asked to shut off all gas and electrical appliances other than freezers and refrigerators. Gates should be closed, but not locked. Residents should gather family members and critical items only if immediately available. Take pets in kennels or on leash.

Residents should be prepared to leave on short notice.

Photo: RDOS

UPDATE: 9:59 p.m.

Excavators are using night lights to continue to work on the creek to direct it back to its natural course.

It jumped its banks earlier today causing localized flooding and a lot of mud in the ditch that feeds clean water to farmers.

Firefighters have played the role of giving information to nearby residents and ensuring traffic does not go near the scene of the flooding.

There is no word on any evacuations at this time.

ORIGINAL

Tinhorn Creek in the Oliver area is currently running wild with debris, rocks, silt and mud coming down, according to witness reports.

Town of Oliver crews, firefighters and the RCMP are on scene, with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen monitoring the situation with a helicopter.

There is some concern for residents in lower lying areas adjacent to Road 7, Road 8 and Road 9.

The RDOS has not issued a notice or alert at this time.

Castanet will provide more details as they become available.

– with files from Oliver Daily News