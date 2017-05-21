Tinhorn evac, inspection

Photo: Oliver Daily News Tinhorn Creek concerns

UPDATE: 10:10 a.m.

An inspector from the Ministry of the Environment was being flown over Tinhorn Creek by helicopter following flooding and an evacuation order for properties south of Oliver.

"We're flying over the area to determine the level of threat," said Dale Kronebusch of emergency services with the South Okanagan Regional District.

Kronebusch said that following the inspection, it would be determined whether the evacuation order should stand or be rescinded.

A total of eight people have been booked into a hotel by emergency services after residents were ordered from their homes, he said.

UPDATE: 6 a.m.

An evacuation order was issued overnight for properties south of Oliver, along Tinhorn Creek.

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a flood dragged debris downstream that partially blocked culverts and diverted the flow of the creek. Due to the threat of sudden flooding, properties at the bottom of Tinhorn Creek have been evacuated.

All residents on the affected properties should leave immediately.

RCMP visited homes, evacuating residents and seasonal labourers at the affected properties. Highway 97, which passes through the evacuation area, remains open at this time.

The evacuation order has been issued for 11 properties along Road 8 and Road 9, affecting the following addresses:

450 ROAD 8

152 ROAD 9

212 ROAD 9

238 ROAD 9

242 ROAD 9

250 ROAD 9

278 ROAD 9

280 ROAD 9

292 ROAD 9

298 ROAD 9

306 ROAD 9

350 ROAD 9

An Emergency Support Services reception centre has been set up at the Penticton Community Centre. Affected residents staying with family or friends are asked to register as soon as possible by visiting the centre or calling 250-809-6561.

Residents are asked to shut off all gas and electrical appliances other than freezers and refrigerators. Gates should be closed, but not locked. Residents should gather family members and critical items only if immediately available. Take pets in kennels or on leash.

A precautionary evacuation alert has also been issued for an additional 4 properties south of Tinhorn Creek. These are:

5046 HIGHWAY 97

385 ROAD 9

339 ROAD 9

321 ROAD 9

Residents should be prepared to leave on short notice.

UPDATE: 9:59 p.m.

Excavators are using night lights to continue to work on the creek to direct it back to its natural course.

It jumped its banks earlier today causing localized flooding and a lot of mud in the ditch that feeds clean water to farmers.

Firefighters have played the role of giving information to nearby residents and ensuring traffic does not go near the scene of the flooding.

There is no word on any evacuations at this time.

ORIGINAL

Tinhorn Creek in the Oliver area is currently running wild with debris, rocks, silt and mud coming down, according to witness reports.

Town of Oliver crews, firefighters and the RCMP are on scene, with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen monitoring the situation with a helicopter.

There is some concern for residents in lower lying areas adjacent to Road 7, Road 8 and Road 9.

The RDOS has not issued a notice or alert at this time.

Castanet will provide more details as they become available.

– with files from Oliver Daily News