42377

Penticton  

Tinhorn Creek evacuated

- | Story: 197551

UPDATE: 6 a.m.

An evacuation order was issued overnight for properties south of Oliver, along Tinhorn Creek.

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a flood dragged debris downstream that partially blocked culverts and diverted the flow of the creek. Due to the threat of sudden flooding, properties at the bottom of Tinhorn Creek have been evacuated.

All residents on the affected properties should leave immediately.

RCMP visited homes, evacuating residents and seasonal labourers at the affected properties. Highway 97, which passes through the evacuation area, remains open at this time.

The evacuation order has been issued for 11 properties along Road 8 and Road 9, affecting the following addresses:

  • 450 ROAD 8
  • 152 ROAD 9
  • 212 ROAD 9
  • 238 ROAD 9
  • 242 ROAD 9
  • 250 ROAD 9
  • 278 ROAD 9
  • 280 ROAD 9
  • 292 ROAD 9
  • 298 ROAD 9
  • 306 ROAD 9
  • 350 ROAD 9

An Emergency Support Services reception centre has been set up at the Penticton Community Centre. Affected residents staying with family or friends are asked to register as soon as possible by visiting the centre or calling 250-809-6561.

Residents are asked to shut off all gas and electrical appliances other than freezers and refrigerators. Gates should be closed, but not locked. Residents should gather family members and critical items only if immediately available. Take pets in kennels or on leash.

A precautionary evacuation alert has also been issued for an additional 4 properties south of Tinhorn Creek. These are:

  • 5046 HIGHWAY 97
  • 385 ROAD 9
  • 339 ROAD 9
  • 321 ROAD 9

Residents should be prepared to leave on short notice.

UPDATE: 9:59 p.m.

Excavators are using night lights to continue to work on the creek to direct it back to its natural course.

It jumped its banks earlier today causing localized flooding and a lot of mud in the ditch that feeds clean water to farmers.

Firefighters have played the role of giving information to nearby residents and ensuring traffic does not go near the scene of the flooding.

There is no word on any evacuations at this time.

ORIGINAL

Tinhorn Creek in the Oliver area is currently running wild with debris, rocks, silt and mud coming down, according to witness reports.

Town of Oliver crews, firefighters and the RCMP are on scene, with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen monitoring the situation with a helicopter.

There is some concern for residents in lower lying areas adjacent to Road 7, Road 8 and Road 9.

The RDOS has not issued a notice or alert at this time.

Castanet will provide more details as they become available.

– with files from Oliver Daily News

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

41725
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3063660
13040 Apex Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$769,800
more details




Send us your News Tips!


41007


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Zeb
Zeb Penticton SPCA >


39791


A 911 call about an escaped elephant

Must Watch
You have to wonder how long the dispatcher thought about hanging up on what they thought was probably a prank call.
Horoscope
Horoscope: May 21-27
Horoscopes
Words can be seen as a challenge by those who already have a chip...
Daily Dose – May 21, 2017
Daily Dose
Make the most of your dash by taking some wisdom and mindlessness...
Daily Dose – May 21, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Careful. Things could get messy.
Kesha: ‘Online trolls are the worst bullies in history’
Music
The childhood bullies Kesha had to deal with growing up were...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42391