Penticton  

Tinhorn Creek concerns

Tinhorn Creek in the Oliver area is currently running wild with debris, rocks, silt and mud coming down, according to witness reports.

Town of Oliver crews, firefighters and the RCMP are on scene, with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen monitoring the situation with a helicopter.

There is some concern for residents in lower lying areas adjacent to Road 7, Road 8 and Road 9.

The RDOS has not issued a notice or alert at this time.

Castanet will provide more details as they become available.

With files from Oliver Daily News

