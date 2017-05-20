Sandbags available

Photo: Contributed

The city of Penticton is advising residents that they can pick up and fill sandbags at Fire Hall #2 located at 285 Dawson Street.

Local firefighters and Coach Kevin Thompson and the Penticton Flames junior B hockey team have been filling sandbags since early this morning. Three thousand bags have been filled since then.

"We would like to extend our thanks to Kevin and his team as well as our committed group of firefighters for spending their day dedicated to community safety," said city CAO Peter Weeber.

Lake levels in the Okanagan have triggered a flood mitigation plan.

This has not affected nearby businesses.

Go here for more information.








