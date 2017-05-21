Meadowlark fest events

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Dorothy Tinning at art gallery

Artist Dorothy Tinning discussed her landscape paintings at a special talk at the Penticton Art Gallery on Saturday.

The talk took place in the room where her paintings are now on display for the Creative Exploration Through Landscape Art exhibit.

The talk was one of the events held during the current Meadowlark Nature Festival.

Tinning told those in attendance that she does landscapes to capture the beauty of what she sees, calling it an expression of the mind and the heart.

The other reason she focuses on landscapes is to draw attention to the environment and the need to protect ecologically sensitive areas in the Okanagan.

During her talk, Tinning walked around the exhibit providing descriptions of different paintings including one of Spotted Lake and others of Mahoney Lake and a Skaha pine.

She explained her artwork doesn't include buildings or cities because she just likes to think of the land, always feeling joy when she returns to the Okanagan.

Her exhibit is now on display at the art gallery.

The Meadowlark Festival continues through May 22.

For more information on other festival events go here.