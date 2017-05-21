41367
42162

Penticton  

Meadowlark fest events

- | Story: 197545

Artist Dorothy Tinning discussed her landscape paintings at a special talk at the Penticton Art Gallery on Saturday.

The talk took place in the room where her paintings are now on display for the Creative Exploration Through Landscape Art exhibit.

The talk was one of the events held during the current Meadowlark Nature Festival.

Tinning told those in attendance that she does landscapes to capture the beauty of what she sees, calling it an expression of the mind and the heart.

The other reason she focuses on landscapes is to draw attention to the environment and the need to protect ecologically sensitive areas in the Okanagan.

During her talk, Tinning walked around the exhibit providing descriptions of different paintings including one of Spotted Lake and others of Mahoney Lake and a Skaha pine.

She explained her artwork doesn't include buildings or cities because she just likes to think of the land, always feeling joy when she returns to the Okanagan.

Her exhibit is now on display at the art gallery.

The Meadowlark Festival continues through May 22.

For more information on other festival events go here.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

42139
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2965468
975 academy way
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$379,900
more details
41274




Send us your News Tips!


41227


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Zeb
Zeb Penticton SPCA >


41227


A 911 call about an escaped elephant

Must Watch
You have to wonder how long the dispatcher thought about hanging up on what they thought was probably a prank call.
Horoscope
Horoscope: May 21-27
Horoscopes
Words can be seen as a challenge by those who already have a chip...
Daily Dose – May 21, 2017
Daily Dose
Make the most of your dash by taking some wisdom and mindlessness...
Daily Dose – May 21, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Careful. Things could get messy.
Kesha: ‘Online trolls are the worst bullies in history’
Music
The childhood bullies Kesha had to deal with growing up were...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39653
39499