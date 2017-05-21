Launch for new arts fest

41367
A colourful warm up for the upcoming Artsrising Penticton took place at the art gallery on Saturday.

The event featured mural artists, music and information on the big festival coming in September.

"This is going really well today," said Vaelei Walkden-Brown, executive director of the Penticton Arts Council. "And we are looking forward to our big event in the fall with energy and support growing really fast."

The council recently announced the new festival, billed as a vibrant and uplifting celebration of the power of art.

Saturday's highlights included local artists creating murals around the building, DJ Loup spinning some tunes, a dance party and information booth on the festival.

Artist Lisa Hall was busy working on a mural called we are all poets, while nearby Jessie Dunlop created one called adventures in the garden at night.

"I thought it would be fun and a challenge to paint something on this scale," Dunlop said of her artwork.

While Hall was happy to see people engaging and writing poetry.

 

 

