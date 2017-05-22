41299
Penticton  

A tour of the oxbows

Rick McKelvey of Friends of the Oxbows led a tour of remnant oxbows along the floodplain of the Okanagan River between the Okanagan and Skaha lakes over the weekend.

The event was one of many taking place during the 2017 Meadowlark Nature Festival.

"We are showing people the oxbows that are readily accessible on the Penticton side of the channel and explaining some of the management complications here," he said.

On the tour, which started at the north end of the Warren Avenue oxbow and went on to several more, participants were invited to learn about the historical and recent impacts on those wetlands resulting from expanding urbanization and agriculture as well as channelization of the river in the 1950s.

They also heard about the progress being made to rejuvenate and restore some of their ecological function as well as the protection and enhancement of the oxbows with support of the city, the Penticton Indian Band and other conservation interests.

The tour also provided  opportunities to see native plants and animals (particularly birds) as well as some invasive species and their effects.

Among the wildlife are beavers, ducks, turtles, muskrats, river otters and more, McKelvey explained.

"A big part of conserving the oxbows is protecting the wildlife," he said.

