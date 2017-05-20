Penticton open for business

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The Penticton chamber of commerce is advising people the city is open for business, despite recent reports of flooding.

Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and Travel Penticton are encouraging families to visit for the May long weekend.

While lake levels in the Okanagan have triggered an official flood mitigation plan, this has not affected LocoLanding or any other nearby family businesses or restaurants.

The city has issued a statement advising residents to simply avoid those few low-lying areas.

The local weather forecast is for high 20s and no rain for the remainder of the long weekend, so people are being invited to come out and enjoy the city on the holiday weekend.