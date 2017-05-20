42377
Penticton flood watch

The City of Penticton is advising the public that water levels in Okanagan Lake have triggered flood mitigation plans.

Officials are working with Emergency Management BC and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen on methods to mitigate the risk in low-lying areas that may be affected by flooding.

Areas affected include lands near the SS Sicamous, parts of the Okanagan Lake walkway, part of Rotary Park, a small area in front of the Lakeside Hotel, part of Okanagan Lake Park, the marina area and three private residences.

Residents have been advised of the rising water situation, and the city is working with SS Sicamous staff.

Chief administrative officer Peter Weeber said they are asking people to avoid these areas and stay away from fast-moving water while the watch is in effect.

