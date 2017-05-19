Twin Lakes evac alert

Photo: Contributed

A local state of emergency and an evacuation alert has been issued in the Twin Lakes area near Kaleden.

The threat of flooding in the vicinity of Horn and Nipit Lakes (Twin Lakes) has increased the potential danger to life and health and property damage for the properties listed below.

Twin Lakes Road numbered properies: 186, 188, 190, 192, 194, 196, 198, 200 and 202.

No other homes in the area are under an alert at this time.

Affected residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Homeowners in the area, expressed concerns about flooding this week.

