Keeping an eye on flooding

Photo: Contributed

Summerland officials are keeping a close eye on Okanagan Lake, as levels continue to rise.

According to information released by the district, the lake rose two centimetres from Thursday, putting the level at 342.76 metres above sea level Friday morning

This is 24 cm from the predicted high level of 343.0 metres.

Over the next few days, Summerland staff will be putting in survey stakes at various locations along the lakeshore to mark this level. The stakes will be useful for establishing the best location for sandbags and to determine where protection may be required.

Elevation mapping confirms the Trout Creek area is the most susceptible to more widespread flooding.

Over the weekend, a District of Summerland representative will also be visiting residents of lakefront properties most susceptible.

In addition, the district has renewed its supply of sandbags and will keep sand piles stocked over the weekend. The sandbags are available at the fire hall at 10115 Jubilee Rd.

Over the long weekend, the district will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as changes occur.

Should lake levels rise enough to cause concern of widespread flooding, an information centre will be opened at the district office.

Some Summerland amenities including the pathway at Landry Crescent, Centennial Trail along Peach Orchard Road and the path from Rotary Beach to the Peach Orchard Boat launch are already closed due to high water levels.