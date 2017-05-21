Lots of poison ivy around

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Poison Ivy in Naramata

Poison Ivy is again showing up throughout the Okanagan.

Lisa Scott, the program manager with the Okanagan Similkameen Invasive Species Society, said the plant has benefitted from the heavy rainfall this spring.

"Poison Ivy seems to have been flourishing in the Okanagan in the last several years, and this year is no exception," she said. "Climate change may also have a role."

In British Columbia, the plant may be encountered in south-central regions and particularly in the Okanagan Valley.

Throughout its range, it occurs on a variety of habitats ranging from riverbanks and lakeshores at low elevations to subalpine sites.

In BC, it is most often noticed along river/creek and lake shorelines where it is moderately abundant.



Scott said first and foremost, it's important everyone understands what it looks like.

"Poison Ivy typically has three broad, spoon-shaped leaves or leaflets. The phrase, "leaves of three, let it be" can help people remember what it looks like. But the plant looks very different throughout the seasons,," she said. "I also make people aware that it’s a native species and part of the natural ecosystem.

Having said that, considering that many people have a nasty allergic reaction to the urushiol oil found in the plant’s stems, leaves or roots, we need to be respectful of this plant."

Removal of the plant from private properties may be deemed necessary but needs to be done very cautiously.



Advice for the public includes the following:

-Never burn it. If inhaled, the rash will appear on the lining of the lungs, causing extreme pain and possibly fatal breathing problems.

-If eaten, the digestive tract, airway, kidneys and other organs may be damaged.

-No animal can get a rash from the plant, but they can get the urushiol oil on their fur.



- if exposed, immediately wash with degreasing soap (dishwashing soap) and cold water. Use lots and lots of cold water (hot water tends to open the pores).

- If soap is unavailable: vinegar (two tablespoons in one cup of water) or alcohol (1/2 cup to 1/2 cup of water).

-Scrub under fingernails with a brush.

-Apply hydrocortisone, wet compresses and/or calamine lotion to reduce itching and blistering.

- An oral anti-histamine will also help decrease the allergic reaction and help with the itching.