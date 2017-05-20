No Monsanto March

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The Penticton organizers of the annual March against Monsanto won't be holding the walk this year.

"We at Locals Supporting Locals are very proud to have organized Penticton’s Marches Against Monsanto for the past four years," said Kevin Proteau with the group. "Due to recent understandings we will no longer be organizing the march. We have decided that we would like to spend our time and resources working towards solutions, not protesting the problem."

Instead they have narrowed their focus to not just promoting a healthy lifestyle, but continuing to build a network of like-minded people who are committed to action and change.

They have started a group: Meeting of the Minds – Local Dialogue on Global Issues – Okanagan/Boundary and host monthly meeting to discuss solutions.

People are invited to join their Facebook group page and attend their Meeting of the Minds.

For those who want to participate in this year’s march there is one being held in Kelowna on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Parkinson Recreation Centre.

For more information on the efforts of Locals Supporting Locals, go here.